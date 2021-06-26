Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes' show gets a release date, to air in July

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes' show gets a release date

It's time to do the happy dance for all the fans of TV actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes! The most popular TV duo's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is all set to return to the small screen from next month. The makers had been teasing the fans with interesting promos of the show for the last one month. Now, the channel has announced the release date of the show. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 will air on TV from July 12th at 8:30 pm. Ahead of announcing the release date, the channel shared a post on Instagram asking fans to complete 3000 comments on the post to get the big reveal.

Soon after, Sony TV announced the release date of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes aka Devakshi's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with a new promo. The caption read, "Waqt badla hai, par Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishto ki gehrayi mein aaj bhi pyaar hai yaa badlte waqt ke saath daraar aayi hai? Jaanane ke liye dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi 12th July se raat 8:30 baje Sony par."

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will mark the return of many characters including actor Supriya Pilgaonkar who played the role of Dev's mother. The veteran actress earned much love for her role in the first two seasons and she is elated to be back. She told IANS, "Ishwari as a character will always be special to me. Viewers have not only loved this character but also enjoyed watching the mother-son bond. The best part about this show is the journey that one takes with the characters -- it's very relatable. It's very mature in its narration and is treated with evolved sensibilities. I am happy to be a part of the show and the reunion with the entire cast has been fabulous."

Meanwhile, talking about season 3 of the show, Erica told E Times, "Sonakshi’s character has always been very very dear to me because it was the first that I played that type of character onscreen. The role has gotten me where I am today," adding, "It does hold a special place in my heart and that’s one of the reasons I said yes for the third season. A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it."

"Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories. And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family."

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will pick up from where it left in season 2.