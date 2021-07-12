Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONYTV Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Fans excited for Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh's show, trend #Devakshi

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is undoubtedly one of the much-loved shows that fans enjoyed a few years back. Starring actor Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes in lead roles of Dev and Sonakshi, the show ran for two seasons. Well, looking at its popularity, the makers agreed to come up with a third season and therefore came the idea of 'Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi 3.' The daily soap is all set to premiere on Sony Television Network at 8:30 pm on Monday night. This has increased the excitement of not just the star cast but also the fans who have already made the show trend on social media. Amid this, the makers have released a new promo of the show featuring everyone's favourite couple 'DevAkshi.'

Both Erica and Shaheer have been updating their fans with the latest updates of the show in the form of posters or promos. And today, yet another video was released hinting at how the sprak between the two of them have now gone. Dev and Sonakshi who are now parents to kids--Suhana and Shubh are busy with their cell phones.

Meanwhile, Twitter is filled with reactions from the fans who are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited premiere. See how everyone is expressing their excitement:

On how this season is going to be different from the last two, Shaheer said: "People will now see the evolution of the relationship between Dev and Sonakshi after 10 years of togetherness. Earlier, it was shown how, by staying together, they became each other's habit but how the dynamics have changed and the challenges they are going to face in their relationship. So, it is more complex now."

Both Erica and Shaheer said they still loves their characters. Erica said: "I know actors love to explore more, and so do I, but this role is very much close to my heart and I can play it again and again as it has many shades that makes it new every time."

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will pick up from where it left in season 2. Are you excited about the show? So are we!