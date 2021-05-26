KKK11's Nikki Tamboli wishes late brother Jatin on Brother’s Day: You have no idea how much I miss you

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKITAMBOLI Nikki Tamboli wishes late brother Jatin on Brother’s Day

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is currently in Cape Town where she is shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Just before flying for the show, the actress had lost her brother Jatin Tamboli. Nikki keeps treating fans with memories of her brother through social media posts and stories. On Brother's Day, the actress remembered her brother and said that she misses him a lot. Taking to Instagram stories, Nikki wrote, "#happybrothersday you have no idea how much I miss you. It’s you all around me all the time and I can feel you but the saddest part can’t see you."

Nikki Tamboli's brother was 29 and died after battling many health issues for many years. He had also tested positive for Covid19 and was surviving on one lung in the last days.

Nikki had shared the reason behind her brother's untimely demise on Instagram Stories. "My brother was just 29. He was dealing with a lot of health issues since many years… 28 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed he was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and Covid in the hospital," Nikki wrote.

She added: "He also got pneumonia and today morning his heart stopped beating and responding. God has always been kind to me and my family. He saved my brother many times but as we say what is written is written in the destiny no one can ever change that. I thank all of them who prayed for my brother. He was tired of the hospital."

"He is in the better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him," she concluded her note.

Nikki Tamboli was heavily trolled as she shared her fun pictures with KKK11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav shukla, Rahul Vaidya and others. Shutting these trolls down,

Nikki shared a strong worded message on her Instagram stories. "Some stupid people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days ago and don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to stay happy if not for myself, my brother as he loves when I stay happy. And these people, who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity, would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy (sic),” she wrote.