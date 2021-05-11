Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NIKKI_TAMBOLI KKK11: Nikki Tamboli deletes 'crying to sleep' post on brother's death, shares new post

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli shared an emotional post on her brother's death on social media. The actress, who is in Cape Town these days for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, takes to Instagram frequently remembering her late brother. In an emotional post, the actress revealed that she misses her brother and cries herself to sleep daily. She also said that it was her brother's dream to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, she deleted the post later.

Nikki Tamboli wrote, "I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. Few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad that he's not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn't want to accept that."

After deleting the post, Nikki shared another note on her Instagram stories. She wrote, "A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried."

On the other hand, Nikki Tamboli was heavily trolled as she shared her fun pictures with KKK11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav shukla, Rahul Vaidya and others. Shutting these trolls down,

Nikki shared a strong worded message on her Instagram stories. "Some stupid people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days ago and don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to stay happy if not for myself, my brother as he loves when I stay happy. And these people, who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity, would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy (sic),” she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI screenshot of Nikki Tamboli's Instagram story

For the unversed, besides Nikki, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen are also in Cape Town for the shoot of the show.