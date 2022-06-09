KK tribute episode on Superstar Singer 2: Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali remember late singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KK_LIVE_NOW KK tribute episode on Superstar Singer 2

'Superstar Singer 2' judges Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed Ali along with the contestants will be seen paying a tribute to late singer KK.

'Superstar Singer 2' contestant Mohammad Faiz, along with captains Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble will pay a heartfelt tribute to KK, singing his evergreen songs 'Alvida' and 'Pal'.

Read: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat's rumoured break up: Netizens heartbroken over #ShaRa's end

Judges Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali will join the performance with teary eyes.

With a heavy heart, Javed Ali sings KK's iconic song 'Tadap tadap ke iss dil', post which he expresses his heartiest condolences saying: "We have not only lost an amazing artiste but an incredible human being, who will be cherished in our hearts forever.

Read: Anupamaa: Cute scenes of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna send Twitter into a meltdown

"He was an amazing soul. The innumerable songs that he has given to the generations with his pure soul can never be forgotten. The songs he sung and his contribution to Bollywood will forever be in our memories. KK we miss you!"

Himesh also reminisces about his time recording with KK by singing 'Soniye' and pays his heartfelt tribute to him.

'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.