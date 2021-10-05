Tuesday, October 05, 2021
     
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai reveal their newborn's face | VIDEO

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have finally revealed the face of their baby boy who they named, Nirvair Rai. The couple welcomed Nirvair on August 27 this year.

New Delhi Published on: October 05, 2021 23:38 IST
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHWER MERCHANT

Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai reveal their newborn's face

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, who recently welcomed their son Nirvair, have finally revealed with their fans how their baby looks. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kishwer shared a video wherein we first see a cute baby doll in a turban and as the background song "Build a Bitch" goes "1, 2, 3," the video cuts to their sweetest little baby, in a makeshift turban. Fans, friends and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Ma sha Allah! Give sadka. ! He's beautiful! Ma sha Allah," Gauahar Khan wrote. "Star baccha," Bharti Singh added. 

Kishwer and Suyyash welcomed baby Nirvair on August 27 this year. The couple named their newborn son, Nirvair. Announcing little boy's name, proud daddy took to Instagram and shared a video featuring their entire family. Suyyash wrote, "Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I've been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel."

On the occasion of Janmashtami 2021, the couple treated everyone with a picture of their 'Kanhiya.' He hid his face and captioned the post, "Our KANHAIYA is home today on Janmashtmi you guys have given sooooo much of love already thankyou everyone from the bottom of our hearts we’ve not been able to answer calls and reply to messgs but trust me we’ve read all the messgs and comments all I can say is we’re overwhelmed with all the love and blessings #Sukishkababy #babyrai."

Kishwer and Suyyash, who are fondly known as Sukish by fans, commenced dating in 2010 and got married in 2016. This year, in March, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby. They later revealed, in a video shared on her YouTube channel, that the pregnancy was unplanned.

