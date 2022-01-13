Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KISHWERSMERCHANTT Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's four-month-old son Nirvair tests negative for COVID-19

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's fourth-month-old son Nirvair has tested negative for COVID-19, the actor couple said on Thursday. Kishwer had revealed on Instagram recently that their son contracted the virus after his nanny tested positive for the virus. The former Bigg Boss contestant also thanked her husband Suyyash for taking care of things at home efficiently.

Sharing a picture of the baby boy, the 40-year-old actor informed her followers that Nirvair has recovered from the disease. "Hi guys. It's my first Lohri, I am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now. Thank you all for the wishes and blessings," the actor wrote on behalf of their son.

On Thursday, TV actor Sharad Malhotra also shared that he has recovered from COVID-19. The 38-year-old actor had tested positive on January 5, following which the shooting location of his latest Star Plus show "Vidrohi," was fumigated. "We're back, not positive but with tons of positivity #letsgetthispartystarted #virusfree," he wrote.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 16,420 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, around 41 per cent more than the previous day, while seven patients succumbed to the infection. The overall infection tally of the city rose to 9,56,287 and death toll to 16,420, it said.