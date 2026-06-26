Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 premiere date out, when and where to watch Rohit Shetty's show and contestant details

New Delhi:

Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to return with its 15th season, and the makers have officially announced its premiere date. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based reality show will feature a fresh line-up of contestants who will take on dangerous challenges. The shooting for the new season was recently completed in Cape Town, South Africa, where the team filmed several action sequences.

The makers have also unveiled the show's promo, offering a glimpse of the contestants, the new location and the thrilling stunts. Here's everything you need to know about the premiere date, telecast timings and the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

When and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will premiere on July 25 on Colors TV and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. Viewers can also stream the show on JioHotstar. Sharing the promo, Gaurav Khanna wrote, "Shuru hone jaa raha hai Darr Ka Naya Daur! #OneMonthToGo Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi15, 25th July se, har Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf @colorstv aur @Jiohotstar par." Take a look below:

Who are the confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

This season features a star-studded lineup that includes both fresh faces and returning contestants from previous seasons. The confirmed list includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, internet personality Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Who was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK 14), after defeating Krishna Shroff and Gashmeer Mahajani in the grand finale. Following this, he participated in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 18, where he was crowned the winner. He also took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs along with the Bigg Boss 18 trophy.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 confirmed contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik and others