Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 postpones July premiere; here's the new release date of Rohit Shetty's show

New Delhi:

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the return of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The makers have postponed the premiere of the much-awaited 15th season, pushing its release by a week. Rohit Shetty will continue as the host of the season.

What is the new release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

The Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show was originally scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2026. It will now begin airing from August 1, 2026 on Colors and JioHotstar. The announcement was made through a new promo shared on social media. Along with the video, the makers wrote, "Lagegi jaan ki baazi, kyunki shuru ho raha hai darr ka naya daur! Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, starting from 1st August, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM, only on Colors and Jio Hotstar."

Earlier, the channel had unveiled a promo confirming the July 25 premiere with the caption, "Har taraf goonjega khatre ka aawaz, aa gaya hai darr ka naya marhalah! Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 dekhiye, 25th July se, har Saturday aur Sunday raat 9 baje, sirf Colors aur JioHotstar par."

Who are the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

This season features a star-studded lineup including Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Avinash Mishra, Jasmin Bhasin, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhat and social media personality Orry (Orhan Awatramani). As always, the contestants will face a series of high-risk stunts designed to test their courage and endurance under Rohit Shetty's guidance.