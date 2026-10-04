Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 heads towards Grand Finale; is it Farrhana Bhatt vs Avinash Mishra?

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs today. It will feature a race among the top five contestants to win the show. Find out here who remains in the running for the title following the eliminations of Rubina Dilaik and Harsh Gujral.

Only five contestants remain in the journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. With this, Rohit Shetty’s show has reached its final stage. Find out when and where you can watch the grand finale.

Grand Finale split into two parts

The final episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, also known as Darr Ka Naya Daur (A New Era of Fear), will air on October 4. The grand finale will be broadcast in India at 9 PM on Colors TV. Additionally, viewers can watch the special episode online on JioHotstar. The show’s grand finale has been presented in two parts, with the first part airing on October 3, 2026.

Who are the show's finalists?

There are now five contestants competing in the final round of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. They include Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Orry (Orhan Awatramani). Rubina Dilaik and Harsh Gujral were eliminated during the first episode of the grand finale, paving the way for these five contestants to secure their spots in the showdown.

Is it Avinash Mishra vs Farrhana Bhatt?

Reports suggest that the final task will be between Avinash Mishra and Farrhana Bhatt. If these reports are to be believed, then the TV actor will be seen lifting the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy. However, this will only be confirmed during today's grand finale.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 prize money

Reports suggest that the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will receive a trophy, a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh and a new Maruti Suzuki Swift. However, no details regarding the first and second runners-up have been revealed so far.

For the unversed, this season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and premiered on August 1 with 13 contestants. The show featured Rubina Dilaik, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Ruhanika Dhawan, Jasmin Bhasin, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma and Avika Gor. Additionally, Vishal Aditya Singh and Gaurav Khanna entered the show as wildcard contestants.

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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 grand finale: Harsh, Rubina evicted; know 5 finalists, prize money and streaming details