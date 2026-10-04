Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 grand finale: Harsh, Rubina evicted; know 5 finalists, prize money and streaming details

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is all set to bring the latest season of the stunt-based reality show to an end. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show has reached its final stage after weeks of dangerous stunts, eliminations and intense competition. The grand finale is a two-day event, with the first episode airing on October 3 and the second episode set to continue on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

In the first grand finale episode, Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik were eliminated from the competition, leaving five contestants to compete for the coveted trophy. Find out who has made it to the top five and when and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Who are the five finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

The five finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Orry (Orhan Awatramani).

What is the prize money?

The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will take home the season’s cash prize along with the coveted trophy. The reported winning amount is Rs 20 lakh and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Swift. Apart from the winner, the finalists will also compete for the title of first and second runner-up. The final result will be revealed during the grand finale.

When and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 grand finale?

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will air on Colors TV at 9 pm. Viewers who prefer watching the show online can stream the finale on JioHotstar. Sharing the promo of the grand finale, JioHotstar wrote, "Khiladiyon ka yeh safar raha yaadgaar, thrill aur entertainment se bhari hogi Grand Finale ki raat! Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi15, Grand Finale, 3rd-4th October raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors aur @Jiohotstar par."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: All about the contestants

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 was shot in Cape Town, South Africa and premiered on August 1, 2026, with a total of 13 contestants, including Rubina Dilaik, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Ruhanika Dhawan, Jasmin Bhasin, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, and Avika Gor.

Notably, in this season, Vishal Aditya Singh and Bigg Boss 19 winner and TV actor Gaurav Khanna returned to the competition as wildcard contestants after their initial eliminations, adding another twist to the season.

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Avika Gor publicly apologises to Farrhana Bhatt, gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15