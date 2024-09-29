Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Is Karan Veer Mehra the winner of Rohit Shetty's reality show?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' is in tremendous discussion about the winner of its grand finale. In this season, contestants like Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shaleen Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Ashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Aditi Sharma and Sumona Chakraborty were seen doing a lot of stunts and tasks. This season has also been in a lot of controversies. We saw that Asim Riaz had to leave the show in the first episode itself, after which this show has been in a lot of discussion about the contestants. At the same time, Karan Veer has become the first contestant to make it to the top 3 of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'. However, some social media pages have claimed that Karan Veer Mehra has also won the show.

This contestant is the first to reach the top 3

Karan, Abhishek, Gashmeer, Shalin and Krishna were the top five finalists. In Saturday's episode of the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, we saw a race for the top 3. First of all, there was a helicopter stunt between Karan Veer and Gashmeer. Karan won the stunt and surprised everyone with his performance. Later, Shalin, Krishna and Abhishek did a water stunt and we saw Shalin winning. In such a situation, now the names of Karan Veer, Shalin and Gashmeer have been included in the top 3. There is a lot of craze about Karan Veer among the people on social media. Moreover, some pages have also claimed that the TV actor has bagged the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' trophy. However, till the last episode, the actor had only qualified for the last stunt.

Karan Veer Mehra made it to the top 3

Krishna and Abhishek refused to do the stunt, which disappointed everyone. After this, Shalin and Karan Veer performed the electric shock stunt and Karan Veer became the winner. He has now reached the top three of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Fans are impressed with his journey and want him to become the winner. The name of the winner will be revealed on September 29. Alia Bhatt will be the special guest in the finale. Vedang Raina will also be a part of the finale episode to promote their film Jigra.

