Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Update: Rohit Shetty starts shooting; Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam join

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Update: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty says he has started filming for the 13th season of his popular reality show in South Africa. The new chapter marks Shetty's eighth year as the host of the adventure and stunt-based series, which features celebrity contestants facing their worst fears to win the coveted title. The director, who sustained a minor injury earlier this year on the set of his upcoming web series "Indian Police Force", shared the work update with his fans and followers on Instagram late Saturday.

"Might have started the year with a few broken bones but now gearing up to break a few rules of action! Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13! Filming begins in South Africa. Hope you give us the same love that you have been giving us in my past 7 seasons. @colorstv @voot," Shetty wrote in his post.

Ahead of the premiere of the stunt-based reality show, the 14 contestants are making sure to keep the excitement level high among the fans with daily updates. The shooting for the new season has already started in Cape Town, where the contestants are having a gala time and enjoying with their fellow competitors. On Saturday, Rohit Bose Roy posted a bunch of images with co-participants and wrote: "Kuch khaas hai, hum sabhi mein (there's something special, in all of us)!" The picture features Shiv Thakare, Sheezan Khan, Daisy Shah, Archana Gautam, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa Banerji, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur and Aishwarya Sharma.

Earlier, Sheezan Khan shared a happy photo of himself with an inspiring caption. "Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya!! @colorstv #KhatroKeKhiladi13."

Meanwhile, contestants are eagerly preparing to embark on an adventure-filled journey to a captivating location in South Africa. This year's theme of the programme is jungle-themed, so it will be fascinating to see what new things this year's makers have in store for viewers. The 13th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" will premiere in July on Colors channel.

