Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih to quit the show? Actress says 'I have been unwell'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJUMFAKIH Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih to quit the show?

Actress Anjum Fakih, known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, is currently getting ready to take on the thrilling challenges of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The stunt-based reality show, helmed by Rohit Shetty, is set to be filmed in South Africa starting at the end of May. However, before the shoot kicks off, Anjum shared a concerning health update that has left her fans deeply worried.

On Wednesday, the TV actress took to her Instagram story and penned a note sharing that she is unwell. Her note read, "It's been few days I have been unwell, All that anxiety kicking in and had few episodes where I was restless, high fever, poor gut health, this usually happens with me when I stress myself out... khatron se ladne chali thi aur khiladi ki ye haalat hai..pls pray that I don't overthink much, just wanna fly with a positive attitude...Hope to get well soon before we leave the bay... #prayforme #prayformywin #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor".

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJUMFAKIHAnjum Fakih's Instagram story

Recently, in an interview, the actress talked about participating in the show. She told TellyChakkar, "All the reasons are valid for me to do the show. Whenever we talk about it, it's incomplete without Rohit Shetty. The season is jungle based, so I really don't know what is going to happen. So now, going to South Africa, to a new place and trying out something different is going to be exciting."

She added, "The contestants who are coming in this season are very good in their own way and are very talented as well. It's going to be tough competition and I am a bit scared. My confidence is low as I don't know how will I win against them and what's going to happen."

Meanwhile, apart from Anjum Fakih, the other confirmed contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 are Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Daisy Shah, Rohit Bose Roy, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Dino James and Aishwarya Sharma. The show will reportedly premiere in July on Colors.

Latest Entertainment News