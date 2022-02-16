Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROHITSHETTY/RUBINADILAIK Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik a contestant of Rohit Shetty’s show? Bigg Boss 14 winner finally REVEALS

Highlights Rohit Shetty hosted 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is one of the popular stunt-based reality shows

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to hit your TV screens but is Rubina Dilaik a part of the show

The Bigg Boss 14 winner finally spills beans on her participation in KKK 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the much-loved reality shows on the small screen which enjoys a massive fan following. After a successful last season, the makers are all set to bring in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and the rumours about possible contestants have already begun. Hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show this time reportedly has names of celebs like Rubina Dilaik, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal Prince Narula, Rajiv Adatia, Dipika Kakar and Simba Nagpal on the final list. However, it seems that one amongst those has denied the reports and she's none other than Bigg Boss 14 winner and actress Rubina. Yes, that's true!

In a recent interview with India Forums, Rubina cleared the air and said that she is not a part of KKK 12. The actress was quoted as saying, "I am not doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. It's just a rumour just like I was doing Naagin."

For those unversed, it was previously been said that the lead naagin of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show was Rubina. However, on the finale of Bigg Boss 15 Tejasswai Prakash's name was announced. Apart from her, Maheck Chahel and Adaa Khan are also seen playing naagins.

After the end of BB 14, Rubina's actor-husband Abhinav Shukla went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rubina was also offered the same but she couldn't do it because of contracting COVID. Speaking to ETimes about the same, Rubina said, "Yes, I was offered the show. I didn’t take it up because I had committed to the daily soap Shakti. And then I got COVID. So even if I had taken up the show, I would have to back out."

Well, speaking about the others in the list of participants for KKK 12, no confirmation as of now has been provided by the makers and the actors. So it is still a mystery as to who will be seen performing dangerous stunts this time.

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 came to an end on September 26, 2022, with Arjun Bijlani lifting the winner's trophy. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya emerged as the first runner-up followed by Vishal Aditya Singh. Other contestants who participated in the show were Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Maheck Chahal, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla.