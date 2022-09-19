Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Ranveer Singh shares pic with 'The Kings of Comedy'; check unseen finale photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEERSINGH Ranveer Singh shares pic with Cirkus star cast

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Ranveer Singh, who is one of the finest actors in the industry, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick, Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty. The film has been in talks for a long time and is now finally slated to release on Christmas this year. Recently, the star cast attended the shoot of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale and shared an adorable picture from the event.

On Sunday, Cirkus' star cast graced the Grand Finale shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and had a blast. Ranveer took to social media and shared a picture with 'The Kings of Comedy' and they were seen all smiles. Sharing the picture, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor wrote, "The Kings of Comedy!!! #Cirkus … this Christmas."

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 contestants also took to their social media platforms and shared pictures from the big day. Rubina Dilaik shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram and wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better Grand Finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi with the amazing @itsrohitshetty Sir and my star crush @ranveersingh and the entire cast of #Cirkus2022."

Jannat Zubair also took to her Instagram account and shared pictures. Her caption read. "An evening filled with love and laughter with the best people @itsrohitshetty sir and @ranveersingh KKK GRAND FINALE DONE RIGHT with TEAM CIRKUS. All the very best! #Cirkus2022."

Speaking about the film, Rohit Shetty is all set to enchant the audience with a comedy-flick after a long time. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Siddharth Jadav. The film will hit the theatres on 23rd September this year.

On the other hand, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Grand Finale will air on 24th and 25th September on Colors TV. After so many weeks of dangerous feats, the stunt-based reality show will get its daring and deserving winner.

