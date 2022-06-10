Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha recites poetry as she performs stunts, Rubina screams while kissing frog

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: The new season of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show is all set to kickstart soon with new and interesting contestants. The list of the confirmed participants is already out and it would be exciting to witness television's some of the most popular faces perform daredevil real-life stunts. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha will be seen in a whole new avatar in the show. Ditching their bahu image, the ladies will be seen handling wild animals, driving fast-paced cars, diving in deep waters and performing some nail-biting stunts. To pique the excitement of the viewers the makers recently dropped the new promos of the show on their official Instagram handle. In one of the promos. Sriti can be seen reciting a poem as she narrated her Khatron Ke Khiladi journey. She can be seen walking on a tight rope with a snake in her neck and holding a crocodile. Sharing the video clip, the makers captioned the post, "Saanp ke hiss se, crocodile ke kiss tak, kaise karegi Sriti saare khatron ka saamna? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi jald hi sirf #Colors par! #KKK12 @itsrohitshetty @itisriti (sic)."

Take a look:

In another promo, Rubina Dilaik can be seen screaming as she was asked to kiss a frog. The host Rohit Shetty can be heard saying that he has found a guy similar to her husband Abhinav Shukla. Then a man entered with a frog. Seeing this Rubina started requesting him to not ask her to kiss it. Meanwhile, all the other contestants started singing "Jumma chumma de de."

The caption read, "ya de paayegi Rubina kiss aur poori hogi frog ki wish? Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi jald hi sirf #Colors par! #KKK12"

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The shooting of this year's KKK12 has already started in Capetown. Others who are a part of the 12th season include names such as Nishant Bhat, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sahajpal, Faisal Shaikh, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vjani, Chetna Pande, Shivangi Joshi, Rajiv Adatia and Jannat Zubair among many others.