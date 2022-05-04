Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed contestants: Rajiv Adatia & Chetna Pande to join Rohit Shetty's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed contestants list

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed contestants: Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rajiv Adatia and 'Ace of Space' fame Chetna Pande will be joining the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. The shooting for the reality show hosted by famous filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be happening in Cape Town. Talking about the show, Chetna said: "I've been a part of reality shows before, but Khatron Ke Khiladi is unlike any other show. The show truly tests one's determination and willpower. I am all set to go an extra mile to make a mark in this unexplored territory."

On the other hand, Rajiv gets candid about his new journey as a contestant and shared: "I think of myself as a strong competitor and participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is something that I always wanted to do."

After being part of 'Bigg Boss 15', he is all excited to get a new experience and perform some daring stunts. He added: "I am so happy to be a part of the show since I believe it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is a true test of your mental and physical strength, and I am all geared up to put my skills to test."

Earlier, 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina was announced as the first confirmed contestant. She is all excited to be part of the show and facing the challenges, as she says: "I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'."

She adds: "I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir's guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour."

Arjun Bijlani was the winner in the last season and Rubina is hopeful that she will be winning this season.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' will be airing soon on Colors.

-with IANS inputs