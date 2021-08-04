Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI TAMBOLI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Nikki Tamboli will not cut cakes on her birthday 'from now on till years to come'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 14 revealed that she will not be cutting cakes on her birthday for ‘years to come’. The actress who will be turning a year older on August 21, urged her fans and follower to not send her any cakes.

Unfortunately, Nikki lost her brother Jatin Tamboli to COVID-19 and a few other serious medical complications and therefore the actress has decided to not celebrate her birthday.

Nikki took to Instagram and shared, "I really would like to request all my Nikkians, my fans and friends to not send me any cakes or pastries on my birthday or before my birthday as I have decided to not cut cakes on my birthday from now on till years to come. I recently lost my brother and the next day is Rahki, so I really hope you'll respect my decision and rather pray for my brother's soul, help the people in need and feed those who actually needs it. Thank you!"

Soon after her brother's demise Nikki left for the shooting of the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show recently went on air, while Nikki was eliminated in the first week.

Following her elimination, Nikki took to Instagram and penned an emotional note apologised as well as thanked host Rohit Shetty. "I know this came as a shock to all my fans and I too was disappointed about it but more than that I want to say sorry and thank you to Rohit sir that inspite of such motivation and mentoring I couldn’t make it and did abort the stunt." read a part of her caption.

However, she got another opportunity to perform after she made a comeback in the previous week’s episode.