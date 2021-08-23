Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROHITSHETTY Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty welcomes THESE three contestants as wild card entries | PROMO

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen. The show is known for its dangerous stunts and the celebrities who perform them. Hosted by Bollywood's ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based show this time was shot in Cape Town. Week after week, one or the other contestants is getting eliminated after failing in performing stunts. However, there were three who got out because of some other person's fault. This is the reason why makers decided to bring them back as wild card entries. They are none other than-- Vishal Aditya Singh, Saurabh Raaj Jain and Aastha Gill. Yes, that's true!

A new promo shared by the channel on the official Instagram channel shows the host welcoming the three of them back. He says that the trio deserves another chance to prove themselves and will surely give a tough fight to others. Not only this but he even makes fun of Arjun Bijlani by making him do funny antics and tasks.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption reading, "GOOD NEWS: @vishalsingh713, @aasthagill aur @sourabhraaj.jain dikhenge phir #KKK11 par. Dekhiye, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, har Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

For those unversed, Sunday's episode of the show witnessed the change of celeb pairing. During the same, Vishal was paired with Nikki Tamboli who refused to perform the aerial stunt. The two got fear funda and got evicted. Aastha was nominated by Shweta Tiwari for a water-based-stunt in which she failed due to the fact that she is a non-swimmer. She aborted and got eliminated.

Speaking about Sourabh's eviction, it caught a lot of attention since he was nominated by Arjun Bijlani who used his K-medal power. He took more time to perform the elimination stunt and eventually got out.

Talking about the contestants, the show featured celebrities like-- Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya and Aastha Gill.