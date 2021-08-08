Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROHITSHETTY/NIKKITAMBOLI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty scolds Nikki Tamboli for aborting task, calls Sourabh more deserving

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been the center of highlight for the viewers. Ever since the beginning of the stunt-based reality show, it has been catching the attention for either its stunts or contestants. Just last week, actor Sourabh Raj Jain's eviction grabbed everyone's eyeballs and viewers started trolling the makers for being biased towards Arjun Bijlani. Yet again, this week's episode has again come to the limelight all because of Nikki Tamboli. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant has been aborting the tasks and which is why she got eliminated. The makers gave her another chance and she returned but yet again her under performance has irked the host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

It all happened during the recent task where she was pitted against the youngest contestant Anushka Sen. The contestants were tied with metal chains and they had to find the keys from inside of closed boxes filled with creepy crawlies and reptiles. Nikki, who was playing from Rahul's team started crying before the beginning of the stunt and later decides to abort. Even after repeated requests and motivation from Shetty, she leaves everyone disappointed.

Anushka, on the other hand, performs bravely, gets all slimy and even got bitten by a monitor lizard. During Anushka's performance, Rohit calls Nikki and scolds her. He says, "Not everyone is privileged to get another chance as her. Off record, I will say Sourabh was much more deserving than you."

Not only this. but he even makes her realize that five other people were dependent on her and it takes a lot of effort to create a task. He further schools her and says that in this manner she is doing nothing but disrespecting her profession.

Before entering the show again, Nikki told Spotboye in an interview, "When I was sitting and watching my episodes with my family I could see that they are not very happy. The only thing that moment I felt as if I would have tried I may have gone a long way. I had trust in myself that I can overcome my fears and fight with my fears. But that didn't happen. And I am also disappointed in myself. I was not expecting this short journey. I don't know what happened to me suddenly I was going into panic mode and was not able to manipulate my mind."

It will now be exciting to watch how the show will mould in the future! Keep reading this space for more updates related to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.