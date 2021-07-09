Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Lovebirds Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya celebrate fifth marriage anniversary. See inside pics, videos

Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya are one of the most adorable and celebrated couples of the small screen. Every now and then, fans look up to their social media handles for their loved-up pictures. Be it their onscreen appearance or their public outings, every time they've made fans fall in love with them. Yet again, they did the same when the two celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary together on July 8. The 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' starrer couple ring in their special day with their loved ones and shared dreamy pictures and videos of their celebration on their respective Instagram account.

For those unversed, DiVek tied the knot on July 8, 2016 in Bhopal. Sharing a few glimpses from how they celebrated their marriage anniversary, Divyanka wrote, "Party is 'You Next To Me'! Best decision was getting married to you...you made all the other following decisions easy for me. Happy 5th Anniversary my love." In the same she can be seen wearing a maroon dress while her actor-husband looked dapper in his black casual avatar.

Not just her but even Vivek wished his lady love by sharing fun-filled images sitting in a car and twinning in white. Alongside, he wrote a caption reading, "Happy 5 my donut You did splendid, congratulations! Continue being the awesome YOU which makes it easier being ME."

Well, it wasn't enough, Vivek even treated everyone with an adorable video he shared on his Insta stories in which the two of them can be seen grooving to the song 'Biwi No.1'. See it here:

Not just fans but even their industry friends wished them. Shweta Tiwari wrote, "Happy anniversary love birds" while Rahul Vaidya commented, "Happy Anniversary Div & Vivek (sic)."

Meanwhile, check out some more beautiful posts of the lovebirds here:

On the work front, Divyanka recently returned to Mumbai after completing the shooting of the upcoming stunt reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' in Cape Town, South Africa. The show is all set to go on air from July 17 and will be hosted by ace Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. While for contestants, this season will comprise celebrities such as-- Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain.