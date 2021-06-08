Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi shares 'Alice in Wonderland' pic from her topsy turvy world

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi shares 'Alice in Wonderland' pic from her topsy turvy world

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most popular stunt-based reality shows. Every year, the show is shot in different locations all over the world. This year the show is being shot in Cape Town which is why various celebs have flown to the foreign land. TV actors like Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and others flew there to begin the shoot and since then they are raising the bar of excitement by sharing intriguing posts on their social media handles. Now, Divyanka has channelled her "Alice In Wonderland" spirit in her Tuesday post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka posted a selfie where she is actually lying on a grassy patch, but the shot has been taken in a way that it seems the sky is below her and she is hanging from the grass. "Alice in Wonderland #TopsyTurvyWorld PS: Turn your phone upside down to see the other side of the world," Divyanka wrote as caption.

Earlier, Divyanka shared a stunning photograph from picturesque Cape Town, calling herself a "seasonal flower". In the picture, Divyanka is dressed in a red dress and she strikes a pose alongside a wall of red flowers. "A seasonal flower I am! I disappear with a promise to return like a fresh soulful bloom," she wrote as the caption.

Meanwhile, the show will be hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty. All of them flew to the foreign land at the beginning of May. The Instagram handle of each and every one of them is filled with pictures and prank videos from the picturesque location.

According to a report in TellyChakkar, the show is all set to hit your Television screens from July 21. The portal stated, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will hit the small screens from 21st July onwards on Colors."

