Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NEHABIJLANI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani gets warm welcome from wife Neha after completing quarantine | VIDEO

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the premiere of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The contestants are back in India after completing their shoot in Cape Town. Slowly and steadily, after completing their quarantine, they are returning to their families and normal life. One amongst those is Television actor Arjun Bijlani who recently got a pleasant surprise from his wife Neha Bijlani. The video of the same was shared by Neha on her Instagram handle that gave a glimpse of what happened when he returned home after 7 days of quarantine. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "Welcome home arjun no words can express how much we missed you, our happiness lies there where you are, we love you @arjunbijlani welcome back home baby after 45 + 7days uffff…"

The video shows Arjun entering the house all blindfolded with the help of his son. As soon as he removes the cloth, he gets shocked looking at place decorated with balloons and cakes. There's no doubt the fact that he loved every bit of it.

Watch the video here:

A few days back, the 'Naagin' shared a promo of himself performing dangerous stunts in the show. He wrote, "Can’t believe the amount of shocks I have taken .. one crazy experience #kkk111 #comingsoon #khatrokekhiladi @colorstv @itsrohitshetty missing ur ho jaayega sir .."

Soon, after the shooting of KKK11 got over, reports started doing rounds that he might be seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15. Clearing the air, Arjun told an entertainment portal, "I have no idea. I haven’t really given it a thought yet. Honestly, I would prefer doing different characters but you never say never. Also, because the current situation is such that you really can’t comment on what you end up deciding. I guess I’ll cross the bridge when it comes."

Meanwhile, have a look at how he has been actively sharing pictures with his co-contestants from the foreign land here:

Apart from Arjun, other celebrities who participated this year included names of -- Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and Sourabh Raaj Jain.