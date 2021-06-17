Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUSHKASEN Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Has Anushka Sen tested positive for coronavirus amid shoot in Cape Town?

A lot is being discussed about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, the stunt-based reality show which is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The contestants of this season flew to Cape Town, South Africa to shoot for the show which is expected to go on air in the month of July. Before jetting off, all the celebrities got their COVID tests done and followed all the necessary precautions. However, according to the latest report, a participant has contracted the virus amid shoot and is currently quarantining. We are talking about none other than actress Anushka Sen who is one of the youngest contestants and has been performing stunts with others. She is currently showing no symptoms and is under isolation.

According to a Spotboye report, the contestants took precautionary tests on Monday and Anushka's test came positive on Tuesday. While the rest of the crew tested negative for the virus, they were again made to go through the COVID test for safety reasons. The cast and crew have tested negative again which is why the shooting of the show has resumed with full safety precautions. Neither the actress nor anyone from the team has confirmed the same as of now.

On the work front, Anushka rose to fame with her role of Meher in kids' fantasy show, Baalveer. Not only this, but she has even portrayed the remarkable role of Manikarnika Rao/ Rani Lakshmi Bai in the historical drama tv series Khoob Ladi Mardaani - Jhansi Ki Rani.

Coming back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, apart from Anushka, it will feature celebs like-- Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill and Sourabh Raaj Jain as contestants this time.