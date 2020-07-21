Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Host Rohit Shetty and contestants shoot for grand finale in Mumbai

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / COLORSTV Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Shooting for grand finale begins in Mumbai with host Rohit Shetty and contestants

Host Rohit Shetty and team shot for the grand finale of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 season 10 on Tuesday in Mumbai. The grand finale episode will air on July 25 and 26. All episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi were shot in Bulgaria. However, this was before the Coronavirus lockdown was imposed in various countries.Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel and Balraj Syal are the top four finalists of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’. One of them will lift the winner’s trophy.

Meanwhile, Comedian Bharti Singh recently confirmed the comeback of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Bharti shared an Instagram post that featured her with the filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host, Rohit Shetty. The comedian shared two pictures with Rohit Shetty. While Singh appears to be hugging Shetty in the first photograph, the second photograph features her kissing the filmmaker on his cheek. Bharti called Rohit a ‘super hero’ in the caption and also said that he was her favourite director. Further, her caption also confirmed the resumption of the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. Bharti’s caption read, "stunt hero is bac #khatrokekhiladi @itsrohitshetty favourite derctor #respect #stunt #kkk #blessed @colorstv".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage