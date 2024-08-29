KBC16: Contestant Krishna Selukar stumbles on Rs 25 lakh question about first chief of RAW

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs Monday to Friday.

In the 13th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 and the third day in the Challenger Week, contestant named Krishna Selukar after winning the 'Jaldi 5' round came on the hot seat. During his chat with the host, he revealed how important is the game show in his life and with KBC he wants to make him father proud and demonstrate his ability to do something valuable in life. After answering 12 questions correctly and winning Rs 12.5 lakh, Krishna faced the 13th one worth Rs 25 lakh but decided to quit the show as he was left with no lifelines.

The question was ''RN Kao, the first chief of RAW, helped President Kwame Nkrumah in setting up the intelligence service of which African nation?'' The options were - A: Libya, B: Ghana, C: Kenya and D: Nigeria.

The contestant told Big B that he is left with no lifelines and don't want to take any risk and decided to quit the show and take home Rs 12,50,000. The host then ask him to guess one option for the viewers. Krishna chooses B: Ghana, following which Big B revealed that it was the right answer and he could have won Rs 25 lakh.

During his stint on the show, a video of the contestant from his hostel life was showcased wherein it was revealed how he had to adjust with eight people and eight beds in a room. To this, Big B revealed that in his time he had to adjust with eight people and just two beds. ''Aapke paas eight beds hain, we only had two beds for 8 people and everyday we would have fights as to who would get to sleep on bed or who would make the bed,'' reveals the host.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs on SonyTV at 9 pm, Monday to Friday.

Also Read: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor's horror comedy earns in single digits for first time, enters Rs 600 cr club