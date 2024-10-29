KBC16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls time when Ratan Tata asked him for some money | WATCH promo

Follow us on Image Source : X Ratan Tata died earlier this month.

Amitabh Bachchan, host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, in the latest special episode, shared a fond memory of late businessman Ratan Tata. The special episode featured Boman Irani and Farah Khan on the hot seats. Recalling an incident from a trip to London, Big B praised Ratan Tata for his simplicity and humility. On the show, Amitabh narrated the story to his guests where the host mentioned that he and Ratan Tata were on a flight to London and after reaching Heathrow airport, the latter needed to make an urgent phone call as he couldn't find his assistants.

Big B then mentioned how Ratan Tata came to him and said, ''Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don't have money to make a phone call.'' Everyone in the audience including the two guests started clapping for the late businessman.

Check out the promo:

About Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008. Unfortunately, he passed away in Mumbai on October 9 this year at the age of 86 due to age-related issues.

The final rites of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours. It was attended by several popular personalities including Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Gautam Adani, Ajay Piramal, and Mukesh Ambani, among several others.

