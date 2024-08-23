KBC16: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional, funds 27-year-old contestant's brain tumour treatment | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Kaun Banega Crorepati 16

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, host Amitabh Bachchan was seen getting emotional after a 27-year-old contestant Nareshi revealed that she is suffering from a brain tumour and she will use her prize money for treatment.

''Sir, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018. I had even gotten the surgery done in 2019, where my mother had to sell her jewellery for my treatment. Despite the surgery, doctors couldn’t remove the whole tumour. And it is at a critical place, so they cannot do surgery again. Doctors suggested proton therapy, which is extremely expensive and is available only in 2-4 hospitals all over India. They had quoted around 25–30 lakhs for the treatment,'' the contestant told Big B.

The host of KBC16 gets emotional and decides to help Nareshi for her treatment. ''Nareshi Ji, I will try my best to cover the expenses of the proton therapy that you need for your treatment. Mujhe aapka sahayak banna hai, and now whatever amount you win from the show will be yours. Be rest assured about your treatment,'' Big B said.

''Badi himmat honi chahiye ek mahila mein, sarvajanik roop se yeh baat karna. Aapke dhairya ke liye aapko bohot bohot dhanyawaad karte hain. I have realised that you are sure that you will win the amount, and you are quite positive about the treatment. Now, don’t worry about the medical expense,'' the host further said applauding the contestant.

For the unversed, Nareshi became the first contestant of the season to have faced the question for Rs 1 crore. However, she managed to win Rs 50 lakh

Also Read: Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi meets Olympic medalist Aman Sehrawat, gifts 'jalebi fafda'

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Game of Thrones star Iain Glen joins Anupam Kher for his directorial Tanvi The Great