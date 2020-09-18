Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 to begin from THIS date: Reports

It's that time of the year when the audience will be filled with a dose of entertainment in the form of various reality shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Bigg Boss 14, etc. From the past few days, the fans of megastar Amitabh Bachchan have been looking at the various glimpses of his shooting. Now it seems that everyone will be able to finally witness the new season of the quiz show as the latest reports claim that the show is finally set to enroll on your television screens. Yes, that's true! If you are wondering when then here's an update for you. As per the latest Pinkvilla reports, Big B hosted KBC 12 will premiere from 28th September on Sony Television.

The report in the portal stated, "Kaun Banega Crorepati will be premiering from September 28 on Sony Tv. It will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 9 PM." Interestingly the show will clash with Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14 that will begin from October 3.

As per The Indian Express, the makers of KBC 12 are taking every precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The contestants that have been chosen for the fastest finger first round were also made to self-isolate at a hotel before entering the set. Not only this but the episodes were filmed without a live audience. The 12th season is special for Big B as it marks two decades of his association with the reality that also marked his TV debut. The show has been hosted by him except for the third one that was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Coming back to the 12th season, Big B has been sharing regular updates on his social media handle. Recently he shared a poem by poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra. His post read: "Ji haan huzoor, main kaam karta hoon, main tarah tarah ke kaam karta hoon, main kism kism ke kaam karta hoon. Kuch kaam kiye the maine masti main, kuch kiye praat-raat jabardasti mein. Ye KBC ki lat lagi hai, logo ko santusht karu bas yahi apeksha Sony ko. Shuruaat hui hai, abhi to din kuch baki hain, sneh aadar pyaar mile, to hum aabhari hain."

Amitabh Bachchan, who is back at work after recently recovering from Covid-19, is taking no chances on the sets and following due protection norms against the virus. A new Instagram picture Big B has posted from the sets of "Kaun Banega Crorepati 12". Has the veteran actor wearing a face shield. "Be safe .. and be in protection," he captioned the image.

The Bollywood icon was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive in July, and discharged after testing negative on August 2. Big B recently started shooting for KBC 12, and he has been regularly posting pictures from the sets. Wearing formals, the senior actor is seen clapping in one of the photos. In the other, he sits in the host's chair. "T 3652 - 20 years; 12th season; KBC: Kaun Banega Crorepati, Begins," he had posted on Monday night.

