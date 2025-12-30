KBC 17: Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals how his father challenged him to join family business Kumar Mangalam Birla recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, where he opened about his journey and revealed his father's condition for him to join the family business.

New Delhi:

The recent episode of Amitabh Bachchan's hosted quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 featured Indian industrialist and Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla. The episode titled 'Kumar Mangalam Birla Special' was aired on Monday, December 29, 2025.

During the episode, Kumar Mangalam Birla spoke about his journey and shared how his father, Aditya Vikram Birla, set a strict condition for him to enter the family business.

Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals his father's condition to enter into family business

Big B asked Kumar Mangalam Birla to share the story of how, despite being born into a privileged family, he was still asked to start from the bottom before joining the family business. He said, "We have learned one thing from your father: one must start from the bottom. But given the kind of environment and family you were born into, it seems impossible that you were asked to start from the bottom. Can you tell us more about this?"

To which Kumar Mangalam Birla replied in Hindi, "Maine socha tha Amit ji ki graduation ke baad main papa ke office jaaunga aur kaam shuru karunga. Papa ne kaha ki aisa nahi ho sakta hai, tumko CA karna padega. Ab CA bahut mushkil cheez hai. At that time I could see all my aspirations and ambitions flying out of the window. Toh main kehta raha, main MBA karunga, main CA nahi karunga."

He further added, "Papa ne kaha ki tum CA nahi bante ho toh iss office main tumhare liye koi kaam nahi hai. Toh main dadaji ke pass gaya, aur thoda ro raha tha main ki aap mujhe bachayiye. Dadaji ne kaha ki ismein main tumhari madad nahi kar sakta, tum karlo. Maine mummy se poocha, unhone kaha ki karna toh padega hi tumhe yaa toh ro dhoke karo yaa haste haste karo."

Social media users have praised the KBC 17's Kumar Mangalam Birla Special episode. One X user wrote, "We enjoyed yesterday’s episode with Sir Kumar Mangalam ji very much (sic)." Another added, "The Birla group did a lot for the society and nation... especially Girl education (sic)."

Also Read: Naagin 7 premiere: Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's show impress fans? Know here