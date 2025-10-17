KBC 17: Gagan Arora's throwback ad eerily mirrors Ishit Bhatt's viral scene; writer calls it 'full deja vu' KBC 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt's viral moment of overconfidence was eerily predicted by a KBC ad from three years ago, shared by its writer Neeraj Singh, who called it "Full Deja Vu." Watch the video here.

New Delhi:

Sony TV's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17', hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, recently made headlines when 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt left without winning due to his 'overconfident' approach. Interestingly, a KBC ad from three years ago predicted this moment, shared recently by writer Neeraj Singh.

The writer of the KBC ad, Neeraj Singh, took to his Instagram handle to share the video highlighting the viral scene of Ishit Bhatt and wrote, "Full Déjà Vu !! 3 years ago, I wrote this ad for KBC. Today, 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt walks onto the same stage, bringing to life what I had once imagined for a 20-year-old. Life’s getting stranger than fiction. Parenting is going to be the biggest challenge of our society in coming years."

Gagan Arora's viral KBC ad mirrors Ishit Bhatt's scene

The video post shared by Neeraj Singh has garnered thousands of views and hundreds of likes ever since it was uploaded. Social media users also reacted to it with funny reactions. One Instagram user wrote, "Bro was warning people beforehand, but some people didn't listen." Another commented, "Bhai aap time traveler toh nahi (Bro, you're not a time traveler, are you?)."

What made Ishit Bhatt go viral on KBC 17?

For those who may not know, one of the episodes of KBC Season 17 featuring junior contestants had a fifth-grade student named Ishit Bhatt from Gujarat on the hot seat. As soon as he sat down, the junior contestant Ishit Bhatt told Amitabh Bachchan, "Don't tell me the rules, I know them." He gave correct answers to several questions before Amitabh Bachchan could reveal the options, saying, "Hey, lock the answer."

In a notable turn, Ishit Bhatt remained overconfident through the first four questions but lost everything on the fifth question, worth Rs 25,000, which was related to the Ramayana.

