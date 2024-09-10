KBC 16 contestant asks 'personal question' related to Jaya Bachchan, here's what Amitabh Bachchan replied

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM KBC contestant asks personal question to Big B

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. He has been entertaining the audience through his films for the last five decades. During this time, he has brought alive many great and memorable characters on screen. Apart from films, Big B keeps sharing precious experiences of his life with people. These days he is seen hosting the 16th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Recently, he shared a heart-touching thing during an episode of this show, in which he praised his wife Jaya Bachchan.

There came a moment in the recent episode of this show, in which a contestant asked him if he is able to spend some time at home, especially with his wife and politician Jaya Bachchan. The contestant said that he is often busy shooting for films and KBC. Responding to this, Big B answered openly and praised Jaya Bachchan's commitment to the family.

Show contestant Sumitra Dinesh asked if Jaya ever complained that he never gets to spend enough time with her due to being busy with KBC shooting. To this Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Oh what can I say? People ask me about family issues when they come here, it hurts me a lot." He then revealed that he was shooting for three films simultaneously, for which he used to work in three different shifts. Because of this, he used to get very little time for his family.

Amitabh Bachchan praised his wife Jaya Bachchan for her dedication towards her family. He said that Jaya gave everything to Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan while they were growing up. He revealed, "Jaya was always supportive and never complained". Amitabh and Jaya got married in June 1973. They have been married for more than 40 years now.

Big B further said that his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan had also once told him that he was working very hard. Referring to this conversation, he said that his father had expressed his opinion after seeing his hard work. Remembering his father's words, Amitabh said, "He said Son you work a lot. I said Father, money is very difficult to earn." It is worth noting that Amitabh has been continuously working in films and TV shows like 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for the last five decades. The veteran actor was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

