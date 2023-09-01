KBC 15: Meet Jaskaran Singh, the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's show this season

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jaskaran Singh, the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's show this season

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is like a jackpot for those who participate. The fifteenth instalment of KBC is soon to get its first crorepati, the new promo confirmed. KBC 15 will not only have a Rs 1 crore question mark but a Rs 7 crore question as well. According to the latest promo, Punjab's Jaskaran Singh will become the first contestant of KBC 15 to win Rs 1 crore.

However, as the promo progresses, the audience keeps guessing if he wins Rs 7 crore.

Jaskaran Singh becomes first crorepati of KBC season 15

The new promo shows the 21-year-old Jaskaran Singh winning Rs 1 crore. Host Amitabh Bachchan announces the news which makes Singh jump from his hot seat. The video further gives a glimpse of Singh's personal life and background. Hailing from Khalra village in Punjab. Singh is among the few who graduated from his locality. He continues to reveal that he is preparing for the UPSC entrance examination in the upcoming year. Further, Big B presents him with the next big question worth Rs 7 crore.

Sharing the promo, Sony TV wrote, "Paar kar har mushkil Punjab ke chhote se gaon Khalra se aaye Jaskaran pahunch chuke hain iss khel ke sabse bade ₹7 crore ke sawaal par!"

Watch the promo here:

In another video, Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying how he has seen multiple contestants become crorepati on the show. However, when the Rs 7 crore question comes up, audiences along with the contestant, hold their breaths. The video then shows Jaskaran Singh gulping water as Big B presents him with the 16th question.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, contestant Rahul Kumar Nema became the first contestant to reach the Rs 1 crore question level. However, he refrained from taking a risk and quit at Rs 50 lakh.

