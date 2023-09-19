KBC 15: Audience raises Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans after THIS statement by Amitabh Bachchan | Read

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actor Amitabh Bachchan

The 15th instalment of Kaun Banega Crorepati is running successfully on Sony TV. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz reality show is the most-talked-about Hindi show and never fails to enlighten fans through its theme. In a recent episode of KBC 15, Big B pumped up the audience which prompted them to raise Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans in the studio.

It started with the Fastest Finger First round wherein contestants were asked to buckle up and answer a question related to India's geography. Contestant Madhurima was the fastest one to answer the question and bagged the hot seat.

The question for the Fastest Finger First was—Arrange these states of India in geographical order from west to east: Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Telangana, Gujarat. The correct answer is Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

After becoming the fastest contestant to answer the question, Madhurima was welcomed on the hot seat. Further, she breaks down into tears during her interaction with Amitabh Bachchan. Hailing from Jharkhand's Ranchi, Madhurima revealed that her father did not believe in casteism therefore, she doesn't have a surname. Reacting to this, Big B said, "Next time if we are asked, we will say we are Indians who have conquered Chandrayan."

Following this, the audience raised Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans. Big B continued and said India is the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon.

Earlier this month, Jaskaran Singh from Punjab became the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC 15. Singh also attempted the final Rs 7 crore question, however, decided to not take any risk and quit the game. Another contestant who attempted the Rs 1 crore question is Rahul Kumar Nema. He quit the level and took home Rs 50 lakh.

