KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan gives THIS tip for husbands to win over their wives

Kaun Banega Crorepati has crossed a decade and still continues to captivate the audience of all age groups. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz reality show made a comeback with its season 15 last month and is running in full swing. With his wit and charisma, Big B never fails to draw the audience to his show.

In a recent episode of KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan gave a tip to all 'suffering' husbands who want to win over their wives. It all started during a candid conversation between Big B and the contestant Archana Upadhyay. The makers played the iconic song Do Lafzo Ki Hai as her husband never appreciates her or gets romantic with her. Following this Big B intervened and gave a useful tip to to husbands who forget to appreciate their wives. The megastar said giving a rose to one's wife or a compliment comes in handy to win their significant one over.

In another happening during the show, Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to a couple arguing over domestic issues left the audience in splits. After winning Rs 10,000 contestant Ashwin Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, shared about his married life with Big B and opened up about the issues he has been facing with his wife. In a promo shared by Sony TV, Big B can be seen intervening in the heated argument.

Ashwin's wife revealed that her husband only eats food cooked by his mother and not her. Following this, Ashwin urges Big B to convince his wife. Big B jokingly replied and said he could not convince her as he is an 'old man' who has himself suffered. The veteran's reply tickled everyone's funny bones.

