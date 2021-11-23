Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV KBC 13: This happened when contestant asked Amitabh Bachchan to touch his nose with tongue | VIDEO

Well, it is not always Amitabh Bachchan, who makes sure to spice up things on the sets of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, and here is the proof. The megastar was left puzzled after a young contestant gave a series of challenges to him and he failed to perform well. In a new promo video, dropped by Sony, the actor, who is hosting children on KBC 13 this week, was asked to touch his nose using his tongue. Senior Bachchan tried his best to fulfill the proposed challenge but he gave up after certain attempts.

In the recently shared promo clip, the young boy said "I want to challenge everyone and see if they can do this or not." As the contestant touched his nose with his tongue, a surprised Amitabh Bachchan said "Eh! You can touch your nose with your tongue?" Big B Tried doing the same, but he failed. "Mera toh ho hi nahi raha. Mooch tak gaya, baaki gaya hi nahi (I'm unable to do it. It touched my mustache but not my nose)." Not just this, the kid also bombarded Amitabh Bachchan with confusing questions about the show and its making.

In the other half of the video, the contestant then touched his elbow with his tongue. Amitabh tried to imitate that as well, but he failed again. "Arre, baap re, mera toh haath hi nahi lag raha (I am not able to reach my arm)." The audience also tried but couldn't. The child also touched his chest with his tongue, which made Amitabh wonder if the contestant has a fake tongue. "Your tongue isn't fake, right?"

Besides this, the young contestant also displayed his rap skills. He rapped on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected lives.

Sharing the video, Sony captioned it as "#KBC13 ke manch par aaya ek nanhe contestant ne AB sir se pooche kuch aise sawaal, jinhe sunkar chakra jaayega aapka bhi sar! Dekhiye iss interesting pal ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #StudentsSpecialWeek mein."