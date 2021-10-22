KBC 13's second crorepati Sahil couldn't answer this Rs 7 crore question about birds. Can you?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SONY TV Still from KBC 13

Season 13 of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 13) has got its second crorepati in Sahil Ahirwar. A resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, the IAS aspirant answered 15 questions asked by host Amitabh Bachchan and won Rs 1 crore. However, he couldn't answer the 16th and final question that could have made him a winner of Rs 7 crore. Without any lifelines at his disposal, he decided to quit the game and take home the prize money of Rs 1 crore.

What was the Rs 7 crore question on KBC 13?

Which is the only bird with a digestive system that ferments vegetation as a bovine does, which enables it to eat leaves and buds exclusively?

And the four options were: (a) Shoebill stork, (b) Hoatzin, (c) Shoveler, and (d) Galapagos cormorant.

The correct answer was: (b) Hoatzin

Himani Bundela became the first 'KBC13' crorepati. Himani, who teaches Mental Maths, in an Agra school, was the first 'KBC13' contestant to win Rs 1 crore. She lost much of her vision in a motorbike crash in 2011, doctors made several attempts to make her see the world again, but they failed.

Talking about her personal journey, Himani said, "My life after the accident wasn't been easy. But my family, especially my parents, my brothers and sisters, put in a lot of hard work to make sure I returned to leading a normal life and earn my livelihood independently."

She added: "Being a woman who's visually impaired, I hope my stint on 'KBC' offers hope to people who are just like me. A lot of specially abled students get admission into schools and colleges, but there are no coaching academies for them to prepare them for competitive exams for government jobs. With the money I have won, I would want to open a coaching academy that trains specially abled young men and women for competitive exams." Now, that would indeed be an Olympian cause.