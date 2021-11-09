KBC 13: Geeta Singh Gaur couldn't answer this 7cr question on Amitabh Bachchan’s show; can you?

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 had its third crorepati of the season in Geeta Singh Gaur. In the latest episode of KBC 13, the homemaker won the prize money of Rs 1 cr and decided to quit the game after she was unable to answer the last question that was worth 7cr Rs. Geeta didn't know the answer and as she didn't have any lifeline, she decided to quit the game.

The 7 crore question asked to her was – Which of these is not one of the names of three of Akbar’s grandsons when they were briefly converted to Christianity after being handed over to Jesuit priests? The four options were – Don Felipe, Don Henrique, Don Carlos, Don Francisco.

The correct answer was – Don Francisco.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was the most recent celeb to feature on the show. On the show, he shared about his life before he entered the entertainment industry. Akshay was the show with Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty as special guests. Amitabh Bachchan asked Akshay about his life before he ventured into acting. And Akshay said that before getting into the film industry he used to sell 'Kundan' jewellery in Delhi.

"I used to sell Kundan jewellery. I used to purchase it from Delhi for about Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 and would come to Mumbai to sell it, which would help me earn a profit of Rs 11,000 to 12,000. I did this for about 3 to 4 years," Akshay said.

Furthermore, Amitabh asks him about the days when he was a chef. Akshay replied to this saying: "I used to make and serve jalebis, chole-bhathure, samosas at an eating joint. I also used to make and ensure that the tables were put close together. There used to be a wall right behind me and usually in every restaurant, the chefs usually put up a picture of someone on the walls. I had four people's pictures put up on my wall. Yours, Jackie Chan, Sridevi and Sylvester Stallone's images. And, look at my fate today! I've worked with all four. I could've never imagined in my life that something like this would happen but it's a surprisingly wonderful ("Ajeeb sa Ajooba") thing that happened in my life that I got to work with all four actors. I've not worked with Jackie Chan but I met him and gave him an award."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.