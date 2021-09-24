KBC 13: Do you know answer to this Rs 1 cr question that made Pranshu Tripathi quit Amitabh Bachchan's show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 contestant Pranshu Tripathi was just a step away from becoming the second crorepati of this season. However, he had to quit the game after he failed to answer the question. He was unsure if he should take a risk and make a guess for Rs 1 cr question when he finally decided to quit Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show.

The ₹1 crore question was: “The royal ship, Ganj-i-Sawai, which was looted by the British pirate Henry Every, was the property of which Indian ruler?” The four options were: Tipu Sultan, Haider Ali, Aurangzeb and Baji Rao II.

The correct answer to the question was Aurangzeb.

After Priyanshu left the game, Big B announced the answer and shared more details about it. “On September 7, 1965, when Ganj-i-Sawai was heading back from Mecca, the pirate Henry Every seized the ship. It is considered one of the most high-value heists by a pirate. This heist not only made the Mughal king lose gems and wealth but also most of his artillery crew,” Bachchan told on the show.

Meanwhile, in an upcoming episode, Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen as special guests on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. They will be on the hotseat and play the game with host Amitabh Bachchan.

The duo also showed some fitness moves and exercises that impressed everyone present there. During a conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Suniel Shetty the secret behind his fit body and he answered that it is because he goes to the gym 6 days a week.

'KBC 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' will air on September 24 on Sony Entertainment Television.