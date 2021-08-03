Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BIGB KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan shares second part of the promo, says 'wait is over'

Popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to air soon on your Television. Just a few days back the host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the first part of the promo that left the audience excited. This left everyone intrigued about the second part which has finally been shared by Big B on his official Instagram handle. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the 'Sholay' actor wrote, "KBC13. The wait is over! After the much loved Part 1 .. here is Part 2 of #SammaanTheKBCShortFilm." It continued with the story of the first promo and the villagers were seen preparing the man who got selected for the show.

Everyone asks him questions and tries to explain him things so that he can answer correctly in the show. They even test him but he fails which leaves everyone disappointed. The video also ends with a note saying, 'To be continued' hinting that there will be a third one soon.

See it here:

Speaking about the first part, it was shared by Big B with a caption reading, "Wapas aa rahe hain ... KBC pe.”

For those unversed, the registration process has already begun and it is being said it will begin airing from August 23. However, no official confirmation of the same has been given by the makers yet.

Owing to the COVID pandemic, a lot of changes have been implemented by the makers. The show which began in the year 2000 has seen a lot of hosts in the past few years. In these 12 seasons, a lot of participants sat on the hot seat and tried their luck however there are only 8 contestants who were lucky enough to get a chance to become a 'crorepati.'

Speaking about Big B, apart from hosting KBC, he will be seen in a couple of projects including-- Goodbye, Chehre, and Brahmastra. Not only this but he even has Jhund in his kitty.