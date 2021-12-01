KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan blames internet for not taking Jaya's calls; praises her, latter calls it 'jhooth'

Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV Amitabh Bachchan blames internet for not taking Jaya Bachchan calls

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan-hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' is all set to complete its 1000 episodes soon. To mark the milestone, Big B invited his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the hot seat. Now, a new promo for KBC's 1000th episode was released by the makers and it shows the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan grilling Amitabh on a video call. The promo video opens with Jaya complaining about Amitabh. "Aap inko phone kariye, kabhi phone uthate nahi (He never takes a call)," she said.

Blaming the internet, Big B responded "Internet agar gadbad hai toh hum kya kare bhai (What can I do if the internet fluctuates)?" However, Shweta supported Jaya and said "Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account)."

Not just this, there was another attack on senior Bachchan by granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who questioned him, "Hum jab parlour se aate hain, aap humein jhooth bol rahe hote hain ke hum acche lag rahe hain... yaa hum sacchi acche lag rahe hote hain." (When we return from the beauty parlour, do we really look nice or you just cook things up).

Amitabh turned to the camera and praises Jaya saying, "Kitni achi lag rahi hai aap (Jaya, you look beautiful)." But Jaya refused to buy it and replies "Jhooth bolte hue bilkul ache nahi lagte (You don't look nice when you lie)." Stuck between three Bachchan ladies, Amitabh says, "Arre Yaar."

Watch the promo here:

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan elaborated more about the 1000th episode and special occasion. "So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati was given its due importance and the request by the channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared hot seat was accepted."

"A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather - for Papa and Nana," he added.

Meanwhile, Big B started hosting the quiz show 'KBC' in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show.