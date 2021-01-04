KBC 12 finds its 4th crorepati Dr. Neha Shah who can't stop flirting with Amitabh Bachchan

Image Source : TWITTER/SONYTV KBC 12 finds its 4th crorepati Dr. Neha Shah; woman can't stop flirting with Amitabh Bachchan

After Nazia Nasim, IPS officer Mohita Sharma and Anupa Das Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has found its fourth crorepati. Dr. Neha Shah is announced as the fourth crorepati of this season as he has managed to win Rs 1 Crore and will be playing for the jackpot question of Rs 7 crore in the upcoming week. It will be interesting to see if she will be able to answer the Rs 7 crore question correctly and take the mega jackpot home.

The makers shared the promo of Dr. Neha Shah sitting on the hot seat, where she looked in complete aww of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She can be seen flirting with him and singing the song 'Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezaar’ for him. And upon winning Rs 1 crore, Shah is also seen giving flying kisses to Big B and saying, "Love you." She further said that she was unable to concentrate on the game with him in front of her.

While sharing the promo, Sony TV's social team captioned: "AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hot seat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV."

AB and our contestant DR. NEHA SHAH share a few lighthearted moments. Watch her on the hotseat, next week on #KBC12 at 9PM only on Sony TV.@SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/kXOmIs2LGX — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 3, 2021

For the unversed, the 12th season of KBC got its first crorepati in Delhi-based communications manager of Royal Enfield, Nazia Nasim. She played the game smartly however quit the show on the last question of 7 crores. IPS officer Mohita Sharma was the second crorepati of the season by correctly answering the Rs 1 crore question. Anupa Das became the third woman to win Rs 1 crore. However, no one has been able to crack the 7 crore question. It would be interesting to see of Dr. Neha Shah is able to make it.