KBC 12 Episode 3: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional while recalling his childhood days

Image Source : INSTAGRAM / SONY LIV KBC 12 Episode 2: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional while recalling his childhood days

In the September 30 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, megastar and host Amitabh Bachchan made an emotional revelation The rollover contestant from the last episode Jai Kulshrestha was talked about his family and said that 'they belonged to a prosperous family but during his growing days his family went to a financial crisis. This is where Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote related to his personal life that surprised Jai as well as the audience.

"I belonged to a middle-class family. Babuji had a salary of Rs 500 in the university. The school had to pay Rs 2 to become a member of the sports club. When I asked my mother for money, she did not have the money," said Amitabh Bachchan recalling the emotional memory.

Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he was fond of photography and his first camera was given to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. "One day when Babuji was going to Russia, he told me what do you want and also said not to ask for anything very expensive. I asked him to bring me a camera. "The value of these things stay with us all our life," said Big B.

