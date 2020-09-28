Image Source : INSTAGRAM / SONY LIV KBC 12 Episode 1: MP's Arati Jagtap asked question related to coronavirus by host Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with a bang with its 12th season, The first episode of the reality show aired on Monday (September 28) on Sony TV. The production house is taking all the precautionary measures to ensure the safety of Big B, contestants, and the crew members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Interestingly, the first contestant of the season Arati Jagtap from Madhya Pradesh was asked a question related to the ongoing coronavirus.

Question- How long should you wash your hands with soap to keep coronavirus at bay?

Answer - 20 to 30 seconds

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan also asked a question related to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Amitabh Bachchan narrated a song audio to Aarti, which was related to Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara'. Big B asked which actress has debuted with this film. She named several actresses in the option. Arati chose Sanjana Sanghi option, giving the correct answer.

Arati spoke about her personal life during the show. On the show, Aarti revealed that her father does a small job of plumbing. While her mother cooks at people's homes. Aarti has two sisters. Aarti said that her parents want them to read well. Education is most important for them.

Aarti said she dreams of becoming an IAS. Amitabh Bachchan praised Aarti's parents on the show. Also said that the daughters of the country must be educated. Along with this, Big B also praised Aarti's game and encouraged her to the fullest.

