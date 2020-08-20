Image Source : FILE IMAGE KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan to resume shooting with 'maximum safety precautions' after recovering from COVID-19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tested negative for COVID-19 a few weeks back and now it seems that he is all set to return back to work. Taking to his blog on Wednesday, the 'Sholay' actor wrote about how he is gearing up to resume the shoot of his upcoming quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He also mentioned how the makers will soon get done with the promo shoots and how everything will take place with 'maximum safety precautions.' Taking to his blog, Big B wrote, "Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions.... life shall never be the same again .. perhaps .. or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic."

In the month of May, the 77-year-old actor wrote, "So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!"

In the month of July, four members of the family including himself, his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya were hospitalized after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The megastar spent around 23 days at the Lilavati hospital before testing negative for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Abhishek, 44, wrote about his father's well-being and wrote, "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him."

Talking about the other projects, Big B was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo that also featured Ayushmann Khurrana and released on Amazon Prime Video. Next up he has films like Chehre, Brahmastra, and Jhund in the pipeline.

