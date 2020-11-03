KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan is a big fan of THIS Ayushmann Khurrana film. Can you guess?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the highlights of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. the actor is seen as a host in the show and along with throwing difficult questions at the contestants, he keeps sharing moments from his personal life. Netizens love listening to Big B spill the beans about his young days or share a memory related to any film. In the latest episode, Big B revealed that he is a fan of a Bollywood movie starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti sanon and Rajkummar Rao. Yes, you guessed it right. It is Bareilly Ki Barfi.

When host Amitabh Bachchan was quizzing Arpana Vyas, an assistant teacher from Madhya Pradesh, he made her hear the audio in order to answer the question. After listening to the audio, she has to guess the name of the film. The clip happened to be from the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. After Arpana answered correctly, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he is a big fan of the film. He added that he 'really liked' the film, its story asd well as the performances of the actors Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing photos from the sets of KBC12. On Monday, he shared another click from the reality show and wrote his film Agneepath's most popular dialogue in Hindi as the caption. Big B wrote, " Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..vraksh ho bhale khade...ho bade ho ghane...ek patra chaon bhi..maang mat, maang mat, maang mat...agneepath, agneepath, agneepath."

Over the weekend, Big B shared words of wisdom with his fans and encouraged them to do what makes them happy. He shared a collage of images where he can be seen observing his face closely in a mirror. "The only person you have to face in the morning is yourself. When younger, feels like you have to please entire world. No. Do what makes you happy, create life you want to live for. You'll see someone you truly love staring back at you every morning if you can do that," wrote Big B.

The actor also took to his blog to share photographs, clicked on the sets of his quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

Bachchan mentioned in his blog post: "The work in its regimen .. the effort to keep the crew in a condition of the stapled pin, stuck and together and to play their involved participation.. But the day in its 'karmveer' slays the emotional threads and there is such deep emotion to the stories and they that work for them .. it moves to all in the flow of those water ducts that adorn our eyes.."

"To say that these stories of living individuals does not move one is an understatement .. they are incredibly gifted in mind and thought."

