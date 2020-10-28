KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan appeals contestant Chandeshwar Satenkar’s in-laws to accept his marriage

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMITABHBACHCHAN KBC 12

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 starts with roll-over contestant Dr Shruti Singh from Gujarat. She had won Rs 6,40,000 in last night's episode and Big B started the game with her. Shruti shared with host Mr Bachchan that she informed her husband, who works in Merchant Navy about winning Rs 6,40,000 and he is quite happy about it. She even told him that he is still travelling. Big B even teased Shruti as throughout her game she kept talking to herself while answering the questions. Shruti played a commendable game and confidently answered questions. However, she failed to answer the Rs 25,00,000 question and all her lifelines had expired so she decided to quit the show. She walked away with the prize money of Rs 12,50,000.

After Shruti quit the show, the second contestant to make it to the hot seat was Chandeshwar Satenkar from Madhya Pradesh. During his introduction video, Chandeshwar shared that they were in the same school and had known each other for years. Their friendship soon turned into love and due to unavoidable circumstances they had to get married without their families consent. While Chandeshwar's family accepted their marriage, his wife's family is still upset and has broken all ties with them. Chandeshwar revealed that his main aim to come on the show is to win his wife's family and the money would help them to prepare for government exams.

During the introduction a funny incident happened when Chandeshwar forgot his marriage date and host Big B had some valuable marriage tips for him. After the introduction video, Amitabh Bachchan told him, "Do whatever you want to do in life but never forget your wedding date as wife's are very sensitive about it." He even came up with a suggestion for Chandeshwar that he can save the dates on his smart phone's calendar.

Mr Bachchan also spoke to Harshita, Chandeshwar's wife who got teary eyed sharing how her family doesn't talk to her and have broken all ties with her.

Big B appealed to Harshita's family to accept their marriage and give the two their blessings. Big B resumed the game with Chandeshwar. With the help of life lines, Chandeshwar won Rs 1,60,000 and decided to quit the game. Before leaving Chandeshwar once again requested Harshita's parents to trust him that he will always keep their daughter happy and asked them to forgive the two.

The third and the last contestant of the day to join Amitabh Bachchan on the game show was Gautam Kumar from Patna, Bihar. Gautam was cloud nine to make it to the hot seat. Gautam's story was quite interesting during his introduction video, it was revealed that started working at the age of 15 at a biscuit bakery. He revealed that he aspires to be a PCS officer someday. He will continue playing in the game in tomorrow's (October 28) episode.

