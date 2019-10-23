Wednesday, October 23, 2019
     
  KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan resumes shooting episode with Virendra Sehwag, Dutee Chand and Hima Das

KBC 11: Amitabh Bachchan resumes shooting episode with Virendra Sehwag, Dutee Chand and Hima Das

Amitabh Bachchan posted pictures from his KBC episode shoot with Virendra Sehwag, Dutee Chand and Hima Das

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 11:02 IST
Amitabh Bachchan resumes shooting for KBC
Image Source : TWITTER

Amitabh Bachchan resumes shooting for KBC

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has resumed the shoot of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati after being briefly admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for regular checkup. Big B shared pictures from the set where he was shooting for an episode with Dutee Chand, Hima Das and cricketer Virendra Sehwag.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the pictures on his personal blog and his Twitter handle. Sharing the pictures on his blob Big B wrote,  “YES … back to the grind .. front foot forward, head down, consuming all the days work and ready in dress and briefing for the KBC ‘Karmveer’ and a new cluster for the week. So jogging on to the set and the cheer and applause from the most loving audience as ever, and all else is forgotten .. .. they stand and they scream and they cheer and applaud despite my efforts to stop them and calm them down .. but no they continue and humble me beyond all .. then starts the process of the hair and the dress and the look for the camera on the chair .. a quick gratitude to the audience and ready to go .."

Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted picture from the sets of KBC to announce his return as he resumed shooting for the game show.​

India Tv - Amitabh Bachchan on KBC set

Image Source : AMITABH BACHCHAN'S BLOG

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC set

Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital last week, and reports suggest it was routine checkup process and the actor was discharged after his brief stay at the hospital. Amitabh Bachchan in his earlier blog slammed people who were speculating about his health. The actor also thanked his fans for their love and concern for his health.

