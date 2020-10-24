Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh: Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestants revealed, watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss season 14's first two wild card contestants -- Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh

Adding some more drama and fun, Bigg Boss season 14 is ready to welcome their first wild card entries. On Saturday, Colors tv posted a new promo video on its Instagram handle, sharing the glimpses of season’s first two wild card contestants -- Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh – who are all set to enter the house, tonight.

TV actress Kavita is better known for her role as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the comedy show FIR, while Naina, who won the reality show 'Splitsvilla 10', played a pivotal role in show Kumkum Bhagya.

During the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan will be seen introducing both the entries.

The promo starts with both the wild card contestants making a dazzling appearance as they perform on 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo' and 'Laila Main Laila' track, wherein Naina can be dressed in a silver strapless dress while Kavita wore a white long-sleeved dress with thigh-high slit.

Captioning the video, the channel wrote, “@ikavitakaushik aur @nonaberrry aa rahi hai #BiggBoss ke ghar mein palatne iss game ka poora scene. Dekhiye kahaani mein aaye iss naye twist ko #WeekendKaVaar par aaj raat 9 baje.”

Meanwhile, in tonight’s episode Salman Khan will be seen questioning Jaan Kumar and Nikki Tamboli’s friendship. The actor, digging out many secrets of the housemates, reveals Jaan’s statement against Nikki which makes the latter call Jaan a 'Dhokebaaz.' The promo shows Salman asking the contestants, "Who said 'Mein pagal thodi hu jo mein Nikki ko captain banne dunga." To which, Rubina reveals Jaan's name.

